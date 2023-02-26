SP lauds AR police role in maintaining law & order

Superintendent of Police Y Rishanth Reddy stated that the role of armed reserve police is very crucial in respect of safeguarding the law and order in the district. During emergencies, for protecting the lives and properties of the public, he said the AR police force will be used and complimented their services in maintaining law and order. The SP made a surprise visit to Firing Practice Range at Gangadhara Nellore mandal, 10 kms from here on Saturday where AR mobilisation camp has been held.





Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that discipline would be the first requisite for the AR police for achieving the goals in their assignment. He reiterated that the armed reserve police should practice firing regularly for upgrading their skills.





The SP also demonstrated firing in standing position, lying position and others. AR ASP G Nageswara Rao, AR DSP Murali and SB DSP Srinivasa Rao were present.



