SP refutes Lokesh remarks on ganja smuggling

Tirupati: Superintendent of Police P Parameswar Reddy said that the police and SEB are working day and night to check ganja smuggling and there is not even an iota of truth on the allegations of failure on the part of two departments in controlling ganja menace in the district. The SP reacting to the remarks of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh in his Yuva Galam padayatra, said that the Tirupati district police seized 1,435-kg liquid ganja, which was never happened in the district while the Tirupati police and SEB registered 173 cases and arrested 336 persons after joint raids resulting in seizing 1,430-kg ganja, 43 vehicles and destroyed 3,650-kg ganja.

He said it is not correct to say that ganja peddling was going on unchecked in the district and Andhra Pradesh was on the top in ganja smuggling in the country. Simultaneously, the SP said the police took up awareness programmes on a massive scale covering colleges while denying laxity in curbing ganja smuggling and added that police with an iron hand were dealing with ganja smuggling. The SP reeled out statistics on the arrests, seizure of ganja in the district and also statewide to claim that the police were all along been tough with those engaged in ganja smuggling to refute TDP leader allegations.



