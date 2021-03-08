SP Venkata Appala Naidu asks women cops to overcome challenges with courage

Tirupati: Run, candle rally and awareness meet have marked the eve of International Women's Day celebrations to be held on Monday. Police department has organised a 1.5 km run for its women staff on Sunday. Tirupati Urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu flagged off the run at SV University main gate which culminated at SV Zoo park road.

He called upon the staffers to regularly do physical exercises which is essential in keeping good health. Due to changed lifestyle and atmospheric conditions people are prone to several diseases. Everyone should make note of such things and take preventive steps.

He underlined the importance of undergoing medical tests at regular intervals after attaining the age of 30 years. Though women cops face various challenges in discharging their duties, they have to overcome them with courage and self-confidence. They should make use of the provisions provided by the government and should echo their commitment to face any challenge, he hoped.

Additional SP E Supraja, Police Dr Kavitha, SC, ST cell DSP Katama Raju, AR DSP Nanda Kishore, police association president Somasekhar Reddy and others took part. Prizes were distributed to those excelled in the run. In the evening, a candle rally was organised by the police staff in the city.

SP Mahila Visvavidyalayam organised an interactive session on 'Disha App and Anti Ragging Act' on Sunday. Vice Chancellor Prof D Jamuna has asked the students to make use of the facilities and lead a safe and dignified life.

Expert speaker and Additional SP Supraja said that Disha App helps in reducing the crime rate which all women should download in their mobile phones and get instant protection in dangerous situations. Disha police station DSP R Rama Raju, Registrar Prof Mamatha, Dean Prof T Bharathi, Prof Y V Sarada, Prof G Sandhya Rani, Dr P Neeraja and others took part.

Meanwhile, an engineering student Durbha Moulesh who excels in micro art has greeted the women in his own style by carving the wishes on a pencil. His efforts were lauded by several women.