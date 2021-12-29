Speed up developmental works: Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy

Tirupati: Chandragiri MLA and TUDA chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy has directed the engineering department officials to complete the construction of various development works in the constituency on a war-footing. He held a meeting with the officials of the Engineering Department at TUDA office on Tuesday. He said several development works including construction of Racchabanda, Jagananna meeting halls, libraries, RO water plants, yoga and meditation centres, development of parks, playgrounds, burial grounds and construction of roads at many places in the constituency will be taken up soon and he directed the officials to complete the works within 60 days.

He said his objective was to make his constituency as one of the best constituencies in the State by providing basic facilities. He pointed out that Chandragiri Assembly constituency has completed double doses of Covid vaccination to 98% of the people following the tireless efforts put in by the staff of ward secretariats.

TUDA vice-chairman Harikrishna, secretary Lakshmi, engineering officials Varadareddy, Krishna Reddy, Ravindra, MPDO Venkata Narayana and Tirupati rural tahsildar Lokeswari were present.