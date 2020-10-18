Speed up land acquisition for VCIC: APIIC Director

Tirupati: APIIC Director J V N Subrahmanyam has directed the district officials to complete acquisition of 13,000 acres at the south block of Visakha-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC). A review meeting was held on the VCIC at RDO office here on Sunday.



Addressing the meeting, the Director J V N Subrahmanyam said that priority has to be given to the industrial corridor as it will bring industries, investments and employment. With revenue officials engaged completely in Covid duties much delay has taken place in the land acquisition and now, it has to be completed soon. He added that the VCIC corridor runs in 24,000 acres in Tirupati division of which north black is having 11,000 while the south block consists of 13,000 acres. Now, the survey for the south block lands has to be completed. He asked the officials to send proposals for 45 km Kandaleru water line proposals by October 21.

District Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta said that out of the 13,000 acres survey for 7,000 acres has been completed in 11 villages of Thottambedu mandal and seven villages in BN Kandriga mandal. By October 31, DKT award will be passed for 500 acres for start-up area at Routhu Suramala. A customs dry port is required there for exporting products from Sri City through Krishnapatnam port with which the need to go to Chennai can be avoided.

Tirupati RDO V Kanaka Narasa Reddy said they have completed acquiring 1,067 acres out of the required 2,700 acres at Routhu Suramala and Rs 36 crores compensation was given. He pointed out that APIIC officials have asked to stop land acquisition for some time and now it will be completed. Also, Rs 50 crores are required to give compensation to the landowners.

APIIC Zonal Manager L Ram, land acquisition deputy collector Vijayalakshmi and other officials participated in the meeting.