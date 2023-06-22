Speed up Vinayaka Sagar beautification works: Commissioner D Haritha to officials

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati is gearing up to complete the development and beautification works of Vinayaka Sagar. These works were originally scheduled to be completed in 2020 but were delayed by about three years, partly due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Commissioner D Haritha along with engineering officials including SE Mohan inspected the progress of the works on Wednesday.

During the inspection, the Commissioner instructed the officials to expedite the works and construct a swimming pool in the Vinayaka Sagar area, equipped with modern facilities. She also inspected the children’s play area and walking track. Additionally, she directed the officials to remove encroachments on footpaths and install grills in areas where there is no roof over the drainage.

The total cost of the Vinayaka Sagar development and beautification project is Rs 20 crore, out of which Rs 16 crore worth of works have been completed so far.

The Municipal Corporation undertook the development of Vinayaka Sagar, which had been neglected and had become a highly polluted water body in the city. The project was carried out as part of the Smart City initiative. Municipal engineer Chandrasekhar was also present during the inspection and he is overseeing the engineering aspects of the project.