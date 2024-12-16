  • Menu
Spl Abhishekam performed to Bedi Anjaneya Swamy

Spl Abhishekam performed to Bedi Anjaneya Swamy
On the last Sunday of Karthika month (Tamil month), spe-cial Abhishekam was performed at Sri Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple located opposite Tirumala temple.

Tirumala: On the last Sunday of Karthika month (Tamil month), Special Abhishekam was performed at Sri Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple located opposite Tirumala temple.

As a part of it, the Mula Virat of Sri Bedi Anjaneya Swamy was anointed with milk, curd, honey, sandal paste and turmeric.

Temple peishkar Ramakrishna, other temple staff, Archakas and devotees were present.

