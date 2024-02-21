SPMVV gets Rs 100 cr grant to improve infra facilities

Tirupati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally launched the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) through video conference from Jammu on Tuesday.

Sri Padmavati Mahila Visva Vidyalayam (SPMVV) was chosen by the Central government to provide Rs 100 crore grant under the scheme to improve various infrastructural facilities to impart quality education.

A programme was organised to participate in PM’s video conference at SPMVV auditorium. Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, Vice-Chancellor Prof D Bharathi, Registrar Prof N Rajani and other faculty and students were present.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister said that funds were sanctioned to various higher educational institutions of the country under PM-Usha to strengthen the higher educational institutions of the country, develop infrastructural facilities and implement new educational activities. It is part of Viksit Bharat to pave the way for the future generations.

MP Gurumoorthy addressed the gathering and said that SPMVV was the first university in submitting the proposal within the time and they exhibit good team culture. He assured all his support to SPMVV in all possible means and congratulated the officials, teaching and non-teaching staff on this unique achievement.

Vice Chancellor Prof Bharathi expressed her thanks to all the SPMVV family for their commitment and dedication, without which the task would have been impossible. Under the scheme the University can get improved infrastructure and new add on which will empower the girls students further in securing jobs.

Registrar Prof N Rajani lauded the efforts of MP Gurumoorthy for his continuous support to the university in getting projects. Prof J Katyayani, Prof P Sujatha, Prof V Uma among others were present.