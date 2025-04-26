SPMVV student Kundana Sai bags innovation award

Tirupati: D Kundana Sai, a budding innovator and Biotechnology student, was honoured with the prestigious Innovation Award during the World Intellectual Property Day 2025 celebrations hosted by RUSA 2.0 at Acharya Nagarjuna University. It is a proud moment for Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) and the SSIIE-TBI incubation centre, Kundana Sai, a NIDHI-PRAYASEE under SSIIE-TBI, received the award in recognition of her ground-breaking work in developing a prototype of an algal-based water rejuvenating device. The device is designed to purify water contaminated with plaster of Paris, offering a sustainable and eco-friendly solution to water pollution.

Her innovation was made possible with support from the NIDHI-PRAYAS prototype grant and the incubation and mentoring provided by SSIIE-TBI, which continues to nurture early-stage ideas in science and technology.

Congratulating the awardee, SPMVV Vice Chancellor Prof V Uma, Registrar Prof N Rajani, and CEO of SSIIE-TBI Dr J Surya Kumar expressed their pride in the achievement. They lauded the team’s commitment to promoting research-driven entrepreneurship among women innovators and emphasised the university’s continued support for initiatives addressing real-world challenges.