SPMVV to hold 19th & 20th convocations tomorrow

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) is all set to conduct the 19th and 20th convocations on November 11.

Governor and Chancellor Biswabhushan Harichandan will be taking part and present the degrees and medals to the outgoing students.

The university will be awarding the honorary doctorate to Padma Shri awardee and renowned classical dancer Gaddam Padmaja Reddy on this occasion.

Disclosing the details to the media on Wednesday, Vice Chancellor Prof D Jamuna said that the pending two convocations are being held now while the previous convocation was held on August 25, 2021. A total of 1,902 degrees from various disciplines and categories will be presented on this occasion out of which 988 candidates will receive their degrees in person. Another 610 will receive in absentia while 304 students got them in advance.

Further, 99 scholars will receive their PhD degrees of which 76 in both sciences and social sciences to get them in person during the convocation. One NRI scholar Amukthamalyada Sushma of UAE will receive her PhD degree in music. The Governor will also present 108 gold medals to the toppers in various disciplines which include 53 in Sciences, 41 in Social Sciences and 14 in Engineering & Technology.

In addition to this 23 book prizes and five cash prizes will also be given to the toppers.

The convocation will be held from 12 noon to 2 pm at Indira Priyadarshini auditorium in the campus.

The recipient of the honorary doctorate G Padmaja Reddy will deliver the convocation address.

The Vice-Chancellor said that unlike other universities, SPMVV has at least one gold medal in every department instituted by old students while some have even more in different subjects. The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) team will visit the university any time before December and they are ready with all prerequisites for the visit. As part of that, they have been clearing the pending convocations too now. Registrar Prof D M Mamatha and Prof K Madhu Jyothi were present at the press conference.