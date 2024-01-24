Spread Indian culture & arts: JEO to students

Tirupati: TTD JEO (Health and Education) Sada Bhargavi gave a clarion call for spreading Indian traditional culture and arts including music and dance worldwide and empower future generations.

After inspecting the SV College of Music and Dance on Tuesday, the JEO said the TTD has pioneered in reviving several oriental art forms and the faculty, students and officials of the college were striving to elevate the historical institution into an university.

She called upon students to excel in presenting international shows. The JEO said the TTD has been encouraging the students by providing scholarships to them.

She pointed out that the TTD has plans to set up a Music and Dance Museum at the old Administrative building behind Sri Govindaraja Swami temple. A new hostel for students at a cost of Rs 11 crore was also on the anvil, she added.

The JEO said week-long Diamond Jubilee fete of the college will be held soon. She urged students to spread the glory of Sri Venkateswara worldwide through their vocal /instrumental music and dance performances.

Chief audit officer Sesha Shailendra said it was the duty of everyone to promote and protect the ancient Indian culture.

He said Astadasha project at the college level is a major achievement and explained to the students the correct method of showcasing our cultural ethos.

Thereafter the JEO handed over the honorarium of Rs one lakh to 19 students of SV Dolu and Nadaswaram wing who had completed 6-year long diploma courses. The cultural display put up by students enthralled the audience.Earlier, the JEO along with engineering officials inspected all the wings of the institution and also enquired about the facilities provided to students.

DEO Bhaskar Reddy, college principal Uma Muddu Bala, faculty members and students were present.