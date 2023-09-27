Sri City gets ‘Iconic Brand of India - 2023’ Award

Tirupati: At the 6th edition of The Economic Times Edge conclave, held on Monday in Mumbai, Sri City was recognised as one of the ‘Iconic Brands of India’ for the year 2023, thereby adding yet another achievement to its outstanding list of accomplishments. Dr Mylswamy Annadurai, a former distinguished space scientist of ISRO, who headed Chandrayaan-1 project, presented the trophy to Satish Kamat, President (Operations), Sri City.

The panel of judges selected Sri City as the award recipient for its status as a distinguished Indian brand that has gained international investor attention based on its own accomplishments, rather than relying on foreign brands. Further, Sri City’s commendable sustainability strategy, aimed at enhancing the local quality of life, fostering socio-economic growth, safeguarding the environment and preserving natural resources, further solidified its deserving recognition. Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy said that the award serves as a motivation to continue their efforts towards achieving greater successes. Sri City has grown as a prominent hub for business in India, gaining recognition as one of the top ten manufacturing zones in the country. It personifies the essence of the ‘Make in India’ initiative by substituting foreign imports with domestic production and exports across industrial sectors. He credited this achievement to his entire team.