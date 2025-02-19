Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Brahmotsavam begins

Tirupati: The annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy in Srinivasa Mangapuram began with the Dhwajarohana Ghattam in the auspicious Meenalagnam between 8.15 am to 8.40 am on Tuesday.

The programme was conducted as per Agama amidst chanting of Vedic mantras, and Govinda namas by devotees.

Earlier, Swamivari Tiruchi Utsavam was held from 6.30 am to 8.15 am.

Afterwards, the temple priests performed Vishvaksena Aradhana, Vastuhoma, Garuda Lingahoma, Garuda Pratishtha and Raksha bandhanam.

In the presence of Sridevi, Bhudevi and Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy Dhwajarohanam was held.

This religious programme was conducted under the guidance of the Kankanabattar Sri Narayanacharyalu.

Speaking to the media, JEO V Veerabrahmam said that the Brahmotsavam of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy has started with the sacred Garuda flag hoisting ceremony. The annual festival in the temple will be observed from February 18 to 26 in a grand manner. Extensive arrangements have been made for the devotees who come for Brahmotsavam, he added.

He said that Tirumala Srivari laddu prasadam has been made available to the devotees in Srinivasa Mangapuram.

He said that as part of Brahmotsavam, Garudaseva will be held on February 22, Swarna Rathotsavam on February 23, Rathotsavam on February 25 and Chakrasnanam on February 26. On Tuesday night between 7 pm and 8 pm, Pedda Sesha Vahana Seva will take place in the four Mada streets of the temple.

Special officer of the temple and CPRO Dr T Ravi, special grade deputy EO Varalakshmi, Vaikhanasa Agama advisor Mohana Rangacharyulu, AEO Gopinath, superintendent Ramesh, temple Inspectors Munikumar, Dhana Shekhar, temple Priests Balaji Rangacharya and other officials and a large number of devotees participated.