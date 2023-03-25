Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam gets ISO tag

Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) received ISO quality management certification for successfully completing the 2nd surveillance and got the award for one more year. A Shivaiah, Managing Director of HYM International Certifications Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad said that they inspected the working of various departments and centres and documentation process in the university before awarding the certificvation.





He handed over the certificate to SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy on Friday. Registrar Prof N Rajini, Dy Registrar Dr T Geetha Vani, Director of IQAC Prof T Tripura Sundari, Prof Vidyavathi and Prof T Sita Kumari were also present. On the occasion, the V-C and Registrar congratulated all the teaching and non-teaching staff for their support and hard work in getting ISO Certification.



