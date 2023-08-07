Srikakulam: Govt hospitals failed to create confidence among people

Srikakulam: Government hospitals mainly primary health centers (PHC) failed to create confidence among people mainly pregnant women in the district.

A total of 66 PHCs are set up in the district and as per government guidelines, two medical officers appointed at each PHC with all sub-staff.

As per medical and health department targets at each PHC monthly 10 deliveries should be performed and at total 66 PHC monthly 660 deliveries need to be performed as per targets and yearly it should be 7,920 but in Srikakulam yearly 1,075 women admitted for delivery at PHCs which is far away from targets fixed by the department and it proved that the PHCs utterly failed to gain confidence of the people particularly pregnant women.

Pregnant women are not getting treatment at PHCs for delivery and treatment as medical officers and sub-staff are not working with dedication and commitment and negligent on their duties. Medical officers and staff are not available at the PHCs, facilities are also not sufficient here.

Most of the pregnant women are getting treated at private clinics and hospitals at Palasa, Sompeta, Tekkali, Narasannapeta, Srikakulam and Amadalavalasa for treatment and delivery. When contacted district medical and health officer (DM&HO), B Meenakshi, Additional DM&HO, N Anuradha said that they are motivating pregnant women by assuring quality treatment through their field staff regularly to gain confidence of the pregnant women.