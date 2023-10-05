Live
- White House waives 26 federal laws to allow building border wall in Texas
- Happy World Teachers’ Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Quotes to Share With Your Teachers!
- GST Council likely to levy 18% tax rate on corporate guarantees for loans
- Imran Khan's close aide turns 'approver' in May 9 riots case
- World Teachers’ Day 2023: Google Doodle celebrates the hard work and dedication of teachers
- Canada Governor General apologises for honoring Nazi veteran in 1987
- IB report sent to Shah's office on Trinamool stir outside RSS office in Kolkata
- Daily Forex Rates (05-10-2023)
- Karimnagar: BJP only talks, BRS walks the talk, says Minister Satyavathi Rathod
- Microsoft Translator now supports 20 Indian languages
Just In
Srikalahasti: Anna Prasadam distribution launched at Srikalahasti Area hospital
Devasthanam Trust Board Chairman Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu says free food to the 100 patients’ attendants will be provided
Srikalahasti (Tirupati district) : Srikalahasti Devasthanam has taken up another service activity. It has launched distribution of Anna Prasadam at Area hospital in the town.
Devasthanam Trust Board Chairman Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu formally launched the programme on Wednesday. It is meant for providing free food to the patients’ attendants and it was decided to provide food for 100 people daily.
Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasulu said that the programme was taken up on the suggestion of MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy. As many patients have been visiting the hospital daily, their attendants are facing difficulties in getting food at the hospital.
In view of this, temple management has decided to distribute Anna Prasadam to the attendants at the hospital which was approved in the board meeting.
Hospital superintendent Dr Vijaya Lakshmi, temple trust board members Jayashyam, Chinthamani Pandu, temple officials Nagabhushanam Naik and others were present.