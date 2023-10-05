Srikalahasti: Anna Prasadam distribution launched at Srikalahasti Area hospital

Srikalahasti (Tirupati district) : Srikalahasti Devasthanam has taken up another service activity. It has launched distribution of Anna Prasadam at Area hospital in the town.

Devasthanam Trust Board Chairman Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu formally launched the programme on Wednesday. It is meant for providing free food to the patients’ attendants and it was decided to provide food for 100 people daily.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasulu said that the programme was taken up on the suggestion of MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy. As many patients have been visiting the hospital daily, their attendants are facing difficulties in getting food at the hospital.

In view of this, temple management has decided to distribute Anna Prasadam to the attendants at the hospital which was approved in the board meeting.

Hospital superintendent Dr Vijaya Lakshmi, temple trust board members Jayashyam, Chinthamani Pandu, temple officials Nagabhushanam Naik and others were present.