Srisailam: 11-day Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams commence at Dakshin Kashi

Srisailam (Nandyal district) : The 11-day Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams have commenced on a grand note here at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam on Friday.

Immediately after making yagasala entry, vedic pundits have performed Chaturveda Parayanam followed by Veda Sasthi. After conducting several rituals, Ankurarpana and Dwajarohanam were organised.

Temple Trust Board president Reddivari Chakrapani wReddy and Executive Officer D Peddiraju along with their spouses, Trust Board members Virupakshaiah Swamy, M Vijaya Lakshmi, S Madhavi Latha, special invitee Rammohan Naidu and others participated in the puja rituals.

‘Pattu Vastrams’ presented



On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams, Srikalahasti temple EO SV Nageswara Rao presented ‘Pattu Vastrams’ to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi at Srisailam temple on Friday.

Earlier, as per the temple tradition, Srisailam temple EO D Peddiraju, officials, priests and veda pundits welcomed the Srikalahasti EO at temple Raja Gopuram. After performing special prayers to the silk clothes, they were presented to the God.