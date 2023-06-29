Srivani Trust Funds Row: Oppn parties question BJP leader’s stand

Tirupati: TDP leaders criticised TTD for releasing halfbaked white paper on Srivani Trust funds. Addressing the media here on Wednesday, TDP Corporator RC Munikrishna, Tirupati parliamentary constituency official spokesperson V Surendra Naidu and city general secretary Mahesh Yadav have said that TTD has not provided full-fledged information in white paper. They demanded to release a complete white paper on Srivani Trust along with details of all other properties, bank deposits, donations being received through donors etc., TTD should reveal its total worth of assets to the public, they said.

The TDP leaders also flayed BJP official spokesperson G Bhanu Prakash Reddy for supporting TTD’s stand on Srivani Trust funds and questioned whether he is a spokesman for BJP or TTD. They also questioned the motive behind his stand on the issue when all opposition parties have pointed their fingers at TTD. Other leaders RP Srinivasulu, SVM Sridhar, A Venkata Reddy and others were present. Rayalaseema Porata Samithi convenor P Naveen Kumar Reddy also criticised the TTD for depositing Srivani Trust funds in private banks which he claimed were against the rules. He too questioned the BJP leaders for their support to TTD over Srivani Trust funds.

Meanwhile, Jana Sena party Tirupati constituency in-charge Kiran Royal took the behaviour of Bhanu Prakash Reddy to Union Home Minister Amith Shah and BJP president JP Nadda in taking TTD side and supported its stand through a statement on Srivani Trust funds. In a tweet, he requested them to look into the issue and take action on the senior BJP leader.