Stage set for TUDA Towers public auction from tomorrow

Tirupati: Stage is all set for the public auction for the sale of shops in the commercial complex and also for the flats in the residential blocks in the 13-floor TUDA Towers coming up in Royal Nagar. Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) will conduct the auction from March 8, informed TUDA Vice-Chairman Narapureddy Mourya.

TUDA V-C and Corporation Commissioner N Mourya on Thursday inspected TUDA Towers and also held a meeting with the officials on the smooth and successful conduct of public auction.

Mourya informed that details of the flats and shops were kept available at TUDA reception office and also the models at TUDA Towers for the benefit of the public.

TUDA Towers is coming up in a sprawling 3.6 acres located in Royal Nagar in the city.

Mourya said that 27 commercial outlets are available in ground and first floors and 2nd, 3rd and 4th floors are earmarked for offices and the remaining floors are for residential purposes. The 230 residential flats to be sold in public auction include 46 double bedrooms, 152 three bedrooms and 32 four-bedroom flats. The tower has many facilities including spacious parking and separate lifts for commercial complex and residential flats.

The details of TUDA Towers auction are available in TUDA website also, she said, adding that auction for second and third floors will be held on March 8; auction for fourth and fifth floors is on March 9; auction for sixth and seventh floors is on March 10; auction for 8 and 9 floors is on March 11 and auction for 10th and 11th floors is on March 12. Auction will be held daily from 10 am to 1 and again from 2 to 6 pm.

Secretary Venkata Narayana, SE Krishna Reddy, EE Raveendra were present.