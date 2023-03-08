Start-up India seed fund scheme: SSIIE-TBI of SPMVV gets Rs 2 Crore

Tirupati: The Society for Innovation Incubation Entrepreneurship - Technology Business Incubator (SSIIE-TBI) of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) secretary Prof S Jyothi said the facility was sanctioned Rs 2 crore from Start-up India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS) of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

They now received Rs 84 lakh as first instalment for the year 2022-2023. Under this scheme, Sarvaa Research and Innovation Private Limited, Bengaluru, has been selected as one of the start-ups to receive seed funding by the Monitoring Committee. Registrar Prof N Rajani congratulated Shwetha R, founder of the Sarvaa Research, and handed over the first tranche cheque to enable the start-up for prototype development focused in the area of postpartum depression. Some of the women after delivery experience postpartum depression which commonly include mood swings, crying spells, anxiety, difficulty in sleeping and long-lasting forms of depression. Dr J Surya Kumar, CEO, SSIIE-TBI was also present.