Steps taken for constructing temples in others States: TTD EO

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal informed that steps are being taken for the construction of TTD temples in several States across the country, as per the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

During a review meeting with TTD officials at his Chamber in TTD Administrative Building here on Monday, he informed that the respective State governments gave approval and allocated land for the construction of TTD temples at Guwahati in Assam, Patna in Bihar, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, and Belgaum in Karnataka. He instructed the officials to hold discussions with the State authorities concerned and place the matter of taking possession of the allotted lands before the upcoming TTD Trust Board meeting. They were also told to present the designs and administrative approvals required for the proposed TTD temple at the allotted site in Chennai before TTD Board for approval.

Referring to Pilgrim Amenities Complex (PAC) at Rishikesh, which is in a dilapidated condition, the EO instructed TTD engineering officials to conduct a detailed inspection and prepare an action plan for the construction of a new PAC by February.

He also directed the officials to finalise dates for conducting online examinations in April to fill vacant Assistant Engineer (AE) posts in TTD engineering department; to issue orders in February for appointing remaining 536 selected Veda Parayanadars in other TTD temples; to conduct training programmes in three phases during February for 150 Archakas and 68 Potu workers in accordance with TTD standards; directed the officials to prepare plans to ensure Annadanam twice daily in all temples by the end of March; and to update the TTD website to provide latest information to devotees. TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, FA & CAO Balaji, Chief Engineer Satyanarayana, and other officials participated in the meeting.