Stop pvt ambulances from charging high fares

Tirupati: A delegation of BJP leaders met SVRR Government Hospital Superintendent Dr Ravi Prabhu here on Thursday, to press him for taking tough measure to control private ambulances collecting higher rates from people. They submitted a memorandum to the Superintendent.

The delegation including Samanchi Srinivas, Ajay Kumar, Varaprasad and others also wanted the Superintendent to take steps for effective functioning of Mahaprasthanam (Free Ambulance service). BJP State spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas said that they have explained the difficulties faced by the patients due to the private ambulance drivers, who formed a ring and forcing people to pay more.