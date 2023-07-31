Live
- KCR to chair Cabinet meeting today
- BRS, a B-team of BJP, says KA Paul
- POWERGRID organises chess tourney
- Vishwak’s next titled ‘Gangs of Godavari;’ glimpse looks raw and rustic
- 73-year-old woman suffocated to death by volunteer in Visakhapatnam
- Yamuna River: Search Continues For Missing Boys Feared Drowned In Alipur
- Heavy rains to lash Telangana on August 1, light rains today
- FIR Registered Against ITLF Spokesperson Ginza Vualzong For Promoting Enmity In Manipur
- Chiranjeevi hails ‘Baby’ movie and it’s team; says film is an educative film
- Sree Vishnu’s next film title impresses youth; film is a prequel to super hit ‘Raja Raja Chora’
Just In
Students get unique platform to explore wonders of Chemistry
Tirupati: The 3-day RSC Yusuf Hamied Inspirational Science programme organised by Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Tirupati and The Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) concluded on Sunday. The residential programme was held at IISER Tirupati campus in which 81 students of 34 government schools in the region participated.
It was aimed to inspire and ignite a passion for chemistry among young minds from government schools in and around Tirupati. The camp began with the introductory remarks by Padma Shri awardee Prof KN Ganesh and representatives from the State Council of Education Research & Training and Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Tirupati. He explained to the students how chemistry has contributed to the development of mankind and enlightened them on the involvement of chemistry from the solar system to the cellular level.
Prof Vijayamohanan K Pillai, Dean R&D, said that they were delighted to host Yusuf Hamied Chemistry camp and provide young students with a unique and immersive learning experience. The aim was not only to impart knowledge but also to ignite a passion for chemistry and inspire these young minds to pursue careers in science, he stated.