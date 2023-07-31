Students get unique platform to explore wonders of Chemistry

Tirupati: The 3-day RSC Yusuf Hamied Inspirational Science programme organised by Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Tirupati and The Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) concluded on Sunday. The residential programme was held at IISER Tirupati campus in which 81 students of 34 government schools in the region participated.

It was aimed to inspire and ignite a passion for chemistry among young minds from government schools in and around Tirupati. The camp began with the introductory remarks by Padma Shri awardee Prof KN Ganesh and representatives from the State Council of Education Research & Training and Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Tirupati. He explained to the students how chemistry has contributed to the development of mankind and enlightened them on the involvement of chemistry from the solar system to the cellular level.

Prof Vijayamohanan K Pillai, Dean R&D, said that they were delighted to host Yusuf Hamied Chemistry camp and provide young students with a unique and immersive learning experience. The aim was not only to impart knowledge but also to ignite a passion for chemistry and inspire these young minds to pursue careers in science, he stated.