Students should follow NSS motto of ‘Not me but you’: IISER Director
Tirupati: NSS Cell of the National Sanskrit University observed NSS Foundation Day on Sunday. Participating as chief guest IISER Tirupati Director Prof Santanu Bhattacharya has said that the motto of NSS is ‘Not me but you’ which should be followed by every student and involved in the service of the society.
Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy said that many service-oriented activities are being performed through NSS. He congratulated the NSS volunteers for their activities. Academic Dean Prof TV Raghavacharyulu also spoke on the occasion. NSS coordinator Dr A Chandulal and all NSS programme officers along with volunteers actively participated in the programme. Dr M Sujatha, Programme Officer of NSS UNIT-VII coordinated the event.
