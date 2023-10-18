SV Ayur hospital to host Ayur PARVA 2023

Tirumala: With the support of TTD mandarins, its Ayurveda wing has introduced several revolutionary reforms in recent times and set to be a part of the 3-day national conference - Ayur PARVA 2023 - jointly organised by Ministry of AYUSH and Akhila Bharata Ayur Sammelan from October 27 to 29 in Kachapa Auditorium in Tirupati, informed Dr Renu Dixit, Principal (FAC) and Medical Superintendent of SV Ayurvedic Hospital of TTD and in-charge of Sri Srinivasa Ayurvedic Pharmacy.



Briefing the media about the activities of TTD Ayurvedic department at Media Centre here on Tuesday, the Ayur doctor said, with an aim to protect the ancient medical system and to sustain it for future generations, TTD has established SV Ayurvedic College about four decades ago. In the last couple of years, especially post Covid, TTD’s Ayurvedic department donned a new avatar and today the number of patients undergoing treatment has reached 500 per day in SV Ayur Hospital and the average patients in a year touched one lakh mark now, she added.

Dr Renu Dixit said the State of Art Panchakarma, treatments for cerebral palsy, neuro motor, paralysis etc gained pace post Covid and today there is a waiting list of patients for treatment, which shows the credibility they developed towards our treatment. Briefing about Ayur expo at Brahmotsavam exhibition, she said, as a unique feature, this time Hirudo Therapy (Leech therapy) the ancient ayurvedic treatment is also displayed, chief plants with medicinal value belonging to each State are also displayed, which is garnering pilgrims’ attention. “Already 60 Ayur products produced by us got AYUSH Ministry approval and another 100 medicines are under pipeline. Another interesting feature is that the strength of girl students has also increased. The TTD board has recently sanctioned Rs 14 crore development works for the hospital to take it to new heights”, she added.