SV Ayurveda College student gets 'Best Research Paper' award

TTD JEO (Health and Education) Sada Bhargavi on Saturday complimented Dr T Sirigeeta, a Research Associate and student of SV Ayurveda College, who bagged 'Uttama Shodapatra' (Best Research Paper) award. Dr Sirigeeta, a second year PG student of the college had received the unique award for her research paper on 'Ayurvedic medicine for the





prevention of the pandemic Covid-19' presented at the international conference held between February 23-25 at the deemed University of Rashtriya Ayurved Sansthan at Jaipur in Rajasthan. Her paper was presented at a conference attended by over 500 Ayurvedic experts focused on the scope of Ayurvedic medicine in future. College Principal Dr P Muralikrishna, HOD Dr Durga, Associate Professor Dr Ramesh Babu and others were present.











