SV Zoo keeps animals cool with sprinklers

Tirupati: With the mercury levels rising even before the onset of summer months, Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (SVZP) officials have commenced their summer enrichment programme to keep the zoo animals cool! SVZP is perhaps the only zoo adjacent to a mountain, here the Seshachalam ranges and that becomes a bane in summer as the radiation's effect falls directly on the menagerie.

Hence, to ensure a cool and tolerable climate to the zoo inmates, the officials have set up coolers, sprinklers, foggers at enclosures. Also, pandals with Palmyra leaves were installed along with khas curtains to enclosures to maintain proper shade. Khas grass mats and tundra grass have been placed on the enclosures as they can retain water and bring down the heat. They are being watered frequently by concerned staff.

Zoo curator M Hima Sailaja told The Hans India that they have made special arrangements to protect the animals from the scorching summer. Apart from sprinklers, air coolers and fans have been provided at enclosures and cool painted roofs are in place. Sprinklers have been placed at display arenas to drip water frequently.

Foggers will help sprinkle the mist in the birds' enclosures to protect them from excessive heat where the floor was covered with sand to dampen the mist and maintain cool. At least 15 new saucer pits were arranged at the safari zone for free-ranging animals. When the animals could not bear the severe heat, they can move to enclosures where coolers are fitted abutting the display arena. The elephants also have their own pool to enjoy a cool splash.

Apart from that, the authorities have focussed on providing a different diet to 1,000 odd inmates of the SVZP to help them cope with the summer heat. The animals are being given vitamin C rich foods, fruits like watermelon, muskmelon and coconut water. The animals are being treated with water laced up with glucose and electrolytes to keep them hydrated.

After two-years of Covid pandemic, SVZP has been witnessing a good number of visitors this time around and the footfalls will further surge once the examinations are over. Steps are being taken to bring respite to the visitors as well as they need to spend several hours under excessive heat conditions. Water kiosks and shade at some places are arranged. The sitting places were cleaned and readied. Water coolers are also made ready to provide drinking water to the visitors.