SVBC upgraded to give impetus to Hindu Dharma Pracharam: TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy

Tirupati: The modernisation of Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) taken up by TTD is to give impetus to the promotion of Hindu Dharma across the country through quality programmes with an advanced studio set up and gadgets, said TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy.

Inaugurating the Rs.20.45 crore SVBC new building at Alipiri along with Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy on Monday, the Chairman said, the idea of setting up an exclusive channel for TTD religious activities to spread Hindu Sanatana Dharma Prachara to the nook and corner of the country was mulled when late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy was the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in 2007 and SVBC was launched on July 7 in 2008.



In the last 12 years, the Channel made its mark across the nation and with the introduction of recent Veda, Sundarakanda, Virataparva and Bhagavat Gita Parayanams in the COVID pandemic times, the channel has become a household name across the globe", he averred.



Adding further he said, there are two studios and Teleport facility in the new building with adequate infrastructure for Telugu,Tamil, Kannada and Hindi channels.



Upon the request of devotees, SVBC will be made an Advertisement free channel soon he said adding that the TTD channel trust is garnering donations to meet its expenses and has so far got Rs.4 crore as donations.



Presently Kannada, Hindi channels are under pre-launch stage, he said informing that plans are a foot to launch HD channel soon. Additional EO and SVBC MD AV Dharma Reddy, JEO P Basanth Kumar, CEO SVBC Suresh Kumar and others were also present.

