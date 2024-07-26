  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

SVMC celebrates 64th foundation day

Dr R Premananda inaugurating the renovated faculty club at SV Medical College in Tirupati on Thursday
x

Dr R Premananda inaugurating the renovated faculty club at SV Medical College in Tirupati on Thursday

Highlights

Tirupati: The 64th foundation day celebrations of SV Medical College were held on Thursday. Principal Dr PA Chandrasekharan inaugurated the...

Tirupati: The 64th foundation day celebrations of SV Medical College were held on Thursday. Principal Dr PA Chandrasekharan inaugurated the celebrations and said the alumni of SVMC have been providing numerous medical services across the globe and earned fame to the college.

Organising secretary Dr Sasikanth read out the Health Minister Sathya Kumar Yadav’s message on the occasion.

Noted pulmonologist Dr R Premananda gave a powerpoint presentation to the students and staff about the problems relating to smoking and its related complications in the pulmonary diseases. The renovated faculty club was inaugurated by him on this occasion.

Ruia hospital in-charge superintendent Dr Radha, Vice-Principal Dr Venkat, Dr DS Murthy, Dr Parthasarathy Reddy and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X