SVMC celebrates 64th foundation day

Tirupati: The 64th foundation day celebrations of SV Medical College were held on Thursday. Principal Dr PA Chandrasekharan inaugurated the celebrations and said the alumni of SVMC have been providing numerous medical services across the globe and earned fame to the college.

Organising secretary Dr Sasikanth read out the Health Minister Sathya Kumar Yadav’s message on the occasion.

Noted pulmonologist Dr R Premananda gave a powerpoint presentation to the students and staff about the problems relating to smoking and its related complications in the pulmonary diseases. The renovated faculty club was inaugurated by him on this occasion.

Ruia hospital in-charge superintendent Dr Radha, Vice-Principal Dr Venkat, Dr DS Murthy, Dr Parthasarathy Reddy and others were present.