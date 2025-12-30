<script async defer src="https://a.vdo.ai/core/o-thehansindia/vdo.ai.js"></script>
Swarnarathotsavam held in grandeur in Tirumala on Vaikuntha Ekadashi

  • Created On:  30 Dec 2025 12:30 PM IST
Swarnarathotsavam held in grandeur in Tirumala on Vaikuntha Ekadashi
In a magnificent display of devotion, the Swarnarathotsavam festival was celebrated with great grandeur in Tirumala on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi. Lord Malayappa Swamy, accompanied by Goddess Sridevi and Bhudevi, took part in a ceremonial procession on the chariot, blessing countless devotees who gathered to witness the event.

The festivities drew a substantial crowd, with a large number of devotees making their way to Tirumala for darshan through the northern gate. The influx has resulted in significant footfall on the hill, as devotees seek the blessings of the deities during this auspicious occasion.

SwarnarathotsavamTirumalaVaikuntha EkadashiLord Malayappa SwamyTirumala TempleDevotional Events
