Take measures to bring down crime rate: SP G Krishna Kanth

Kurnool: Kurnool SP G Krishna Kanth instructed the police staff to strive to bring drown the crime rate in the district.

The officials should see that the crime related cases are uploaded in Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) besides reducing pending cases and intensifying night rounds. The SP addressed the officials and staff at the crime review meeting at the District Police Office (DPO) here on Tuesday.

The SP addressed his first crime review meeting after assuming charge. He first enquired about the long pending cases in Kurnool, Pathikonda and Adoni sub-division wise.

He stressed the need for intensifying night rounds to put a check on burglaries. The police personnel were strictly instructed to behave in a polite manner with the complainants who come to the police stations.

He said the officials should clear cases after getting the documents, reports and medical certificates in each case. The officials should upload the First Information Reports (FIRs), follow-up action and right up to filing of charge-sheets from the police stations concerned in the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) application.

He asked the officials to take initiatives to resolve the grievances received at Spandana and Jagananna ku Chepudam program.

The SP instructed the officials to take measures to prevent atrocities on women, bring down property disputes and road accidents. He said strict action should be taken to prevent triple riding.

The schools have already started and the school buses will be on the road.

He said the police officials should speak to the RTA authorities and keep a check on the condition of the school buses.

An awareness campaign should be taken up to educate people on the Disha app. People should be encouraged to download the app.

In view of the ensuing elections, the officials are told to visit villages besides night sleep at villages. Every officer should investigate at least 10 pending cases. To establish a crime free society, strict punishment should be ensured for the criminals.

Later the SP presented commendation certificates and cash rewards to 61 police personnel.