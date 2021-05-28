Take steps to curb ganja sale in pilgrim city: MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Tirupati: City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy sought the Tirupati Urban Police to take immediate steps to curb the distribution and sale of ganja in the pilgrim city to save the future of scores of youth including young women.

The MLA on Thursday met Tirupati Urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu at his office here and gave a written representation to press for immediate steps to end the sale of ganja which he alleged that going on rampantly addicting the youth including young girls giving much scope for their exploitation including sexually.

Karunakar said he happened to see yesterday (Wednesday) when he was going on a cycle in the city to observe the curfew position, many youth at various streets, lanes and bylanes in inebriated condition, acting wildly denting silence gripping the city due to no movement of men and vehicles on the road.

"`Though I was told by many about the availability of ganja in the city for the past 7 years and complained by several about the intoxicant easily reaching the youth, it was first time I came face to face the ill effect of rampant ganja sale in the holy place,'' he said expressing his shock and sorrow at plight of the youth becoming slave to ganja while seeking stern action to wipe out ganja from the city to save the youth.