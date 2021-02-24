Tamil Nadu devotee to offer golden conch, disc to Lord Balaji

Tirupati: A devotee from Theni district in Tamil Nadu Thangadurai is to offer a donation of Rs 2 crore worth golden conch and disc to Lord Venkateswara on Wednesday. It is not the first time for Thangadurai, a cotton merchant from Bodinayakanur in Theni district, to offer such valuable ornaments as donation for adorning the deity.

The long list of donation of golden ornaments he made to Tirumala shrine include Dasavathara golden waist band (Vaddanam) in 2011, golden foot in 2013, diamond studded platinum Yagnopavitham in 2016, golden ear studs in 2017 and a golden Khatari (sword) last year.

Thangadurai made it a practice to allocate a part of his profits for donation of valuable ornaments to Lord Malayappa, strongly believing that it was he `(the Lord) who is granting him the profit hence he is giving it back to him as a token of gratitude, sources said.