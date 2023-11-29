TDP decries ‘glaring mistakes’ in voter list

Tirupati: TDP leaders submitted a representation to the district collector alleging the glaring mistakes in the electoral rolls. Party leaders G Narasimha Yadav, Pulivarthi Nani, M Sugunamma, Hemalatha and others met collector K Venkataramana Reddy and told him that they have been submitting all the mistakes in the electoral rolls particularly in Tirupati and Chandragiri constituencies.



Later, speaking to the media, Yadav said that the collector held 14 meetings so far with political parties’ representatives on the special summary revision of electoral rolls. Though they took to his notice various mistakes and details of deceased voters, no steps were taken to remove those names by the officials.

He felt that in each constituency, there are around 25,000 to 35,000 fake voters and in Tirupati parliamentary constituency as a whole there are 1.3 lakh fake voters. The party will fight against this and demand immediate removal of such voters.

Chandragiri constituency in-charge Pulivarthi Nani said in his constituency there are around 70,000 fake voters. As the final deadline for revision is approaching officials should take immediate action to remove fake voters.

Tirupati in-charge M Sugunamma recalled that all elections, including Lok Sabha byelections, municipal corporation and MLC elections were held with bogus voters only. Though the ruling party entered 20,000 to 25,000 bogus votes in Tirupati constituency, TDP will try to fight the elections truthfully.

Sullurpet in-charge Nelavala Subramanyam, Puligoru Muralikrishna Reddy, P Sridhar Varma, D Bhaskar Yadav and others were present.