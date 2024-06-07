TDP govt will take State on development path: Telugu Yuvatha

Tirupati: Telugu Yuvatha State general secretary A Ravi Naidu said the new government led by N Chandrababu Naidu will take the State forward on development path. Speaking to the media here on Thursday, he said that unemployed youth ended the atrocious and dictatorial rule in the State and voted for democratic government.

He said that TDP government will fulfil its promise and sign on mega DSC file first. ‘The government will fulfil its promise of providing 20 lakh private jobs to unemployed youth. The State will get several new industries soon. It will work for Tirupati development and protect sanctity of the pilgrim centre. The TDP government will fulfil all promises given region wise,’ he added.

Ravi Naidu criticised former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for asking why people did not vote for him. In fact, people were asking what he did in the last five years for them. The grave mistakes Jagan committed were arresting Chandrababu Naidu and creating problems for Lokesh Padayatra.

‘He even tried to cause various hurdles for Pawan Kalyan and even suppressed media and never talked about development, he added. The TDP government will order an inquiry on the corruption during the previous government, he stated. Telugu Yuvatha State secretary RP Srinivasulu, spokesperson Thota Vasu, Karanam Sandeep, Ranjith Naidu, Sriram Bobby and others were present.