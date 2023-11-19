TDP, JSP expose badly damaged roads in Tirupati

Tirupati: Responding to the State-wide call given by TDP and Jana Sena Party coordination committee, leaders and activists of both the parties in Tirupati staged a protest before the damaged roads here on Saturday, to expose government’s inaction in maintaining them.



TDP leaders M Sugunamma, G Narasimha Yadav, RC Munikrishna and others, JSP leaders including its city president Raja Reddy took part in the protest at SGS College in 14th division. They took photos of various roads that are badly damaged and having potholes causing inconvenience to the denizens. They said that the photos and videos of such bad roads will be posted on social media with #GunthalaRajyamAP and #WhyAPhatesJagan hashtags.