Live
- Israel rejects US suggestion of post-war Gaza control to Palestinian Authority
- Men's ODI WC: Australia win toss, opt to bowl first against India in final
- All the best, 140 cr Indians cheer for you: PM Modi, Rahul, Kejriwal greet Team India
- Rains predicted in South Coastal Andhra and Yanam amid surface circulation
- DTC bus overturns in Delhi, four injured
- India-Australia final match live telecast by Govt: Fan travels 90 km from a village to watch match
- West Indies legendary cricket champion Sir Vivian Richards announced as brand ambassador for Varchas
- Hunger hormones impact decision-making brain area to drive animal’s behaviour
- ODI World Cup: Records set to be broken in title clash, Rohit, Kohli, Shami, Iyer can script history!
- Rajamahendravaram: Fraudster arrested; Rs 10L recovered
Just In
TDP, JSP expose badly damaged roads in Tirupati
Highlights
Responding to the State-wide call given by TDP and Jana Sena Party coordination committee, leaders and activists of both the parties in Tirupati staged a protest before the damaged roads here on Saturday, to expose government’s inaction in maintaining them.
TDP leaders M Sugunamma, G Narasimha Yadav, RC Munikrishna and others, JSP leaders including its city president Raja Reddy took part in the protest at SGS College in 14th division. They took photos of various roads that are badly damaged and having potholes causing inconvenience to the denizens. They said that the photos and videos of such bad roads will be posted on social media with #GunthalaRajyamAP and #WhyAPhatesJagan hashtags.
