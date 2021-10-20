TDP leaders under house arrest amid state bandh call

Tirupati: In a bid to foil the bandh called by the opposition TDP, police house arrested several leaders. They erected barricades in front of several leaders' houses in the district and prevented them from moving out.

Former Tirupati MLA M Sugunamma and her son in law BL Sanjay were detained at their home early in the morning. Party Tirupati Parliament president G Narasimha Yadav was also detained at his home while party Corporator RC Muni Krishna has been stopped at Ambedkar statue.

Additional police forces were deployed at several places across the district. Police made it clear that stern action will be taken on those causing damage to public or private properties. They appealed to everyone not to obstruct Tirumala pilgrims.