Telugu Yuvatha sees threat to Naidu’s security at jail

Tirupati: Telugu Yuvatha state general secretary A Ravi Naidu alleged that the government is trying to kill TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the jail itself.



Addressing the media here on Saturday, he said that Naidu’s health and security are at risk in Rajamahendravaram jail. The police have failed in providing security to him. The jail staff were not able to provide even drinking water to Naidu and subject him to severe mental agony.

Naidu was losing weight and suffering from dehydration and skin disease. Ravi Naidu said that they will ask the Supreme Court to shift Naidu to the Central Jail in neighbouring states as they do not believe the state government which has been managing all systems.

Telugu Yuvatha Tirupati parliamentary president Krishna Yadav and state spokesperson Perumal Madhu Babu also spoke. Karanam Sandeep, Srinivasa Yadav, Sriram Bobby, Lokesh Royal, Santosh, Rafi, Gopi and others were present.