Tension prevails in Kuppam after TDP leaders were detained against Padayatra

Tirupati: The proposed padayatra of TDP leaders in Kuppam constituency demanding completion of Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi works to bring waters to Chittoor district led to tense situation on Monday. Amid YSRCP leaders statement to organise counter protests, police made it clear that no padayatra or rallies will be allowed as Covid norms and police act 30 were in vogue.

Police kept several TDP leaders in the western parts including former minister N Amarnath Reddy, MLC Gounivari Srinivasulu, Annesha Reddy, Sreenatha Reddy and others under house arrest in the morning itself not allowing them to go out. Police forces gathered in large numbers at their residences.

TDP supremo condemned the arrests and said that the party tried to expose government's negligence in completing HNSS works. He called the arrests undemocratic and demanded immediate release of all leaders. He also sought to remove the illegal cases on them.

Condemning the political vengence of the government on Kuppam constituency, he called for providing irrigation waters to the farmers and drinking water to the people immediately. The government should come forward to complete the project on war footing to bring waters to the district without any further delay, he stated.