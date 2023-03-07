  • Menu
Teppotsavam concludes

Tirumala: On penultimate day of the five-day Teppotsavam in Tirumala, Sri Malayappa and His two consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi took out a celestial ride on a richly decorated flotilla on Monday evening. The processional deities in all their celestial splendour cheered devotees by taking five rounds on the holy waters of the temple tank. Supreme Court Judge Justice Pankaj Mithal, TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy and TTD officials participated.




