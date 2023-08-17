Thyagaraja music fest from Aug 18 to 22

Tirupati: The 79th Thyagaraja Swamy music festival will be held here for five days from August 18 to 22. Disclosing the details of the 5-day annual festival, Thyagraja Swamy Trust president Mohan Sundaram and secretary Raghuram said music programmes including vocal and instrumental and also classic dance by senior artistes and budding artistes will be held daily during the programme. Lectures on various topics traditional art and music will also be conducted.

Sapthagiri Sangeetha Vidwanmani title will be awarded this year to famous vocal artiste Panthula Rama for her outstanding contribution to Karnataka music, they informed. Trust members Subramanyam Reddy, Bhanumurthy, Venugopal Reddy, Bhimas Ashok and others were present.