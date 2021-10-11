Tight security for CM's 2-day visit to Tirupati, Tirumala

Tirupati: Security has been beefed at Tirumala and Tirupati ahead of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's two-day official visit.

The Chief Minister is arriving here on Monday on a two-day visit to kick-start slew of TTD developmental initiatives and also to offer silk clothes on behalf of the State government to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on the occasion of Garuda Seva which will be held on Monday.

According to official sources, the Chief Minister after his arrival at the airport on Monday will drive straight to BIRRD hospital where he will declare open the TTD children hospital.

Before his departure to Tirumala, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the newly constructed Go Mandiram and also the renovated footpath at Alipiri.

In Tirumala, he will offer a set of silk vastrams which he will carry in a procession from Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple to Tirumala temple where he, following the age-old practice will ceremoniously present the silk clothes to TTD officials at the shrine.

After an overnight stay on the hills, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the newly-constructed 'Boondi Potu' near the shrine and also launch TTD SVBC Hindi and Kannada channels, the next day on Tuesday. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will also participate in the launching of SVBC new channels.

Elaborate security arrangements are in place at the airport, Tirupati and also Tirumala while police imposed traffic restrictions in Tirupati, ahead of the Chief Minister's arrival in the pilgrim city.

No vehicles will be allowed to go to Tirumala (first ghat road) from 3.30 pm to 4.45 pm and also no vehicles permitted on Cherlopalli-Tirupati Bypass Road (Alipiri Bypass) from 2 pm to 5 pm on Monday while two-wheelers (motor cycles) will not be allowed to go to Tirumala for the whole day on Monday.

In Tirupati city no vehicles except emergency vehicles will be allowed on the road from Annarao Circle to SVRR hospital.

RTC buses coming from Bengaluru and Chittoor will be diverted at Ramanujapalli check-post to RC Puram Junction-Tanapalli Cross - Mango Market to Central Bus station.

Meanwhile, TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy on Sunday inspected all arrangements for inauguration of several developmental works during the two-day long visit of the Chief Minister to Tirupati and Tirumala.