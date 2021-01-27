Tirumala: 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshan introduced after elaborate exercise

Tirumala: Describing Tirumala as the Spiritual Capital of World Hindus, TTD Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy said the temple management has taken up more development works including Parakamani (Sorting and Counting of Hundi offerings) Hall, Potu (temple kitchen modernisation and reconstruction of Alipiri Footpath to Tirumala.

Speaking at the 72nd Republic Day Celebrations after hoisting the national flag here on Tuesday, the Additional EO after paying tributes to national leaders who sacrificed their lives for a free India, affirmed that the TTD is committed to offer best services to the multitude of pilgrims visiting Tirumala.

Taking the occasion to explain the elaborate exercise carried out before the TTD introducing the path-breaking 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshan, he said the historical decision was taken only after going through many spiritual texts by TTD Agama Pandits and advisors, getting the consent of 26 Peethadhipathis through a series of meetings for over a year resulting in their approval giving green signal to the TTD for 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam, which benefitted 4.26 lakh devotees have the rare opportunity of Vaikunta Dwara Darshan, for the first time.

