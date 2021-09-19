Tirumala : 5 more take oath as TTD Board members

Tirumala : Five more persons took oath as members of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board here on Saturday.

TTD Additional Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy administered the oath with the members at a simple ceremony held at Bangaru Vakili in Tirumala temple. They include Vemireddi Prasanthi Reddy (wife of industrialist and Rajya Sabha member Prabhakar Reddy), Dr B Parma Parthasaradhi Reddy (Chairman and Managing Director, Hetero Drugs), Industrialist and India Cements Chairman Srinivasan, Kanigiri (Prakasam district) MLA Madhusudhan Yadav and Hyderabad-based auditor Sanath Kumar.

After taking the oath, the members had darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy and were rendered the ceremonial Vedasirvachanam by the temple priests and Veda pandits and presented with Theertha prasadams of Lord as a token of honour from the TTD management.

It may be recalled that two members Malladi Krishna Rao, a senior politician from Yanam and AP Nanda Kumar, ruling DMK MLA of Anakattu of Vellore district in Tamil Nadu taken the oath as member of TTD Trust Board on Friday. This apart TUDA Chairman and ex-officio TTD board member Chevireeddy Bhaskar Reddy and City MLA and special invitee of the board were also taken the oath.

Temple Deputy Executive Officer Ramesh Babu and others were present. It may be recalled that AP government reconstituted the TTD Trust Board with 29 members including four ex-officio members on September 15 and also appointed 52 as special invitees of the trust board on the same day.