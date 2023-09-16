Tirumala: Ankurarpanam to be held tomorrow

Tirumala : The TTD will organise twin Srivari Brahmotsavams this year in the holy months of Bhadrapada (September 18-26) and Aswayuja (October 15-23).

Ankurarpanam or Beejavapanam is a significant ritual in the Vaikhanasa Agama and is a tradition of praying for the success before the commencement of any major festival.

Performance of Ankurarpanam a day ahead of all festivals is an Agama standard practice followed at Tirumala and other Sri Vaishnavite temples. This is the day of nursing the seedlings and hence on the night ahead of Brahmotsavams, Ankurarpanam ceremony is performed with Nava Dhanyas (nine cereal seeds). The purpose of this episode is to get the blessings of Swamivaru for conducting the nine-day festival.

Ankurarpanam means sowing of seeds. The ritual is performed in the evenings as the dictum has its basis in astrological principles. As Chandra - the Moon God is said to be the “Sasyakaraka” - the controller of plants, the seed sowing ceremony is performed in nights only before every festival.

Agamas also mention that the sprouts that emanate from the seeds imply the successful celebration of the fete. The signs about the sprouts have an astrological significance. These sprouts are sowed in mud vessels known as Palikas for performing Ankurarpanam.

The Palikas are filled with mud while worshipping the Goddess Earth and with seeds and water while worshipping Moon. Seeds are sowed amidst the accompaniment of Managala vadya and the palikas were decorated by wrapping a new cloth around them and Punyahavachanam is performed.

Different deities including Brahma, Garuda, Sesha, Sudarsana, Vakratunda, Soma, Santa, Indra and others will be invited by chanting the respective mantras.