Tirumala: Bhagavatha Parayanam begins on a grand note

Tirumala: As part of Parayana Yagnam commenced by TTD in 2020, one of the most sacred epics of Hindu Sanatana Dharma, Srimad Bhagavatha Parayanam commenced at Nada Neerajanam platform in Tirumala on the auspicious day of Guru Purnima on Monday evening.

Vice-Chancellor of Sri Venkateswara Vedic University Prof Rani Sadasiva Murthy and Dharmagiri Veda Vignanan Peetham Principal Kuppa Siva Subrahmanya Avadhani narrated the importance of Srimad Bhagavatam and introduced to the devotees the narrator-renowned vedic scholar Prof Kuppa Vishwantha Sharma, who will explain the importance of each sloka and vedic experts Maruti and Seshacharulu, reciting the Slokas from Srimad Bhagavatam.

Later speaking on the occasion, Prof Vishwanatha Sharma said Srimad Bhagavatham, containing 12 chapters and 18,000 verses, was known as the essence of Vedic literature. He said Srimad Bhagavatam was one of the most inspiring devotional scriptures of ancient India that focuses on the nature of God and living life through dharma (righteousness), devotion and wisdom.

Earlier, Vandana and team from SV College of Music and Dance rendered ‘Bala Gopala Bhaje..He Manasa’, keertan in a melodious manner. Devotees participated in large numbers. Every day, Srimad Bhagavatam will be telecasted live by SVBC between 6 pm and 7 pm for the sake of global devotees.