Tirumala Brahmotsavams: Maha Rathotsavam held on Friday

The ongoing Srivari Brahmotsavam in Tirumala is witnessing an enthusiastic turnout wherein Maha Rathotsavam was held on Friday morning. A significant number of devotees participated in the event, celebrating the occasion with joyous chants of "Govinda Namasmarana" as they pulled the chariot of Malayappa Swamy, along with Sridevi and Bhudevi, through the streets of Tirumala.

On Friday evening, devotees can look forward to a special Katha avatar appearance of Swami on a Ashwa Vahanam vehicle, marking the conclusion of the chariot festivities. The Brahmotsavam is set to culminate on Saturday with the traditional final step of chakrasnanam. TTD EO Shyamala Rao has already assessed the arrangements to ensure a smooth and serene experience for devotees wishing to partake in the holy bath, with robust safety measures being implemented at Pushkarini.

As the festivities unfold, devotees without tokens are facing extended wait times, taking up to 12 hours to access the Srivari Sarvadarshan. Currently, devotees are waiting in 26 compartments, with reports indicating that 60,775 people visited Srivara on Thursday alone. Additionally, on the same day, 25,288 devotees offered hair, contributing to a significant revenue of Rs. 3.88 crores in the Tirumala Srivari Hundi.