Julia Roberts plans to reset her rider after watching George Clooney’s Jay Kelly

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Julia Roberts has revealed that she is planning to reset her rider in 2026 after being inspired by her close friend George Clooney’s new film Jay Kelly. The actress shared that a humorous subplot in the film made her reflect on her own long-standing rider requests, which have followed her to events and shoots for years.

In Jay Kelly, George Clooney plays an ageing actor who keeps finding slices of cheesecake wherever he goes, unaware that the dessert was added to his rider without his consent, despite the fact that he does not even like it. Julia admitted that she could strongly relate to the situation, as she is constantly surrounded by almonds at every event she attends.

Speaking to Deadline, Julia said, “There is either a huge bag or a huge bowl of raw almonds. I have no idea why. I like them, but not in bulk. I mean, they’re everywhere I go. It’s so funny.” The actress added that watching the film prompted her to take action and finally address the issue.

She revealed that she has already emailed her team to remove almonds from her rider. “I just recently sent an email since watching ‘Jay Kelly’, since seeing all these almonds, I sent email and said, ‘In the new year, one thing I would really like to do is review any and all riders that pertain to me in this world, because I think it might be time for a little reset on the almonds’,” Julia shared.

As per the reports by Female First UK, George Clooney has also spoken about having a similar experience in real life. He recalled how he once casually mentioned liking Fuji apples, only to find that they appeared on his rider and people went out of their way to source them for him.

George told USA Today that he had to eventually ask for the apples to be removed, realising how small comments can turn into permanent demands. He also joked about how some actors make extreme food requests, while he prefers to keep things simple.

The candid admissions from both stars have amused fans, offering a light-hearted glimpse into the often unseen world of celebrity riders and how they can sometimes spiral into unintended traditions.