AP cabinet to meet today, set to approve key decisions

The Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet to convene today, January 8th, at 12 PM at the Secretariat, with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu presiding over the meeting. The agenda includes several crucial approvals from the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA).

Among the significant items on the agenda is the approval for land allocation to facilitate the development of the Marina waterfront along the Krishna River. The cabinet is also expected to ratify modifications to the allocation of 112 flats in the capital city.

In a notable move to boost economic growth, the cabinet will approve investment proposals sanctioned by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), which total a staggering Rs. 19,391 crore from 14 different companies. This includes land allocations for multiple enterprises aiming to foster investment in the region.

Following the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Naidu will address the ministers to provide insights on the latest political developments. Discussions are anticipated regarding remarks made by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the YSR Congress Party's subsequent responses.