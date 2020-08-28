Tirupati: TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy said that following the covid-19 protocols this year annual Brahmostsavams will be held as alone from September 19 to 27. On Friday, after the board meeting, the chairman Subba Reddy speaking to media persons disclosed the board resolutions. He said that due to the present unpleasant situation with coronavirus spread we have taken a decision to conduct Brahmotsavams without devotees as alone inside the Tirumala temple. And the second AdhikaMasam Navarathri Brahmostsavams will be conducted depending on that day's situation and we will take decision later on this, further he added.

He informed that the TTD board decides that hereafter to deposit its money and gold in banks for the ending term every month some deposits and will get income. And also the board has sanctioned 5.6 crores budget to construct special black with 50 rooms for knee surgery patients at Tirupati Bird Hospital. In the same premises in Bird hospital old black TTD will set up children super specialty hospital soon, this proposal was approved by the board, Chairman said.

Further YVS Reddy mentioned that T TD is going to construct ghat road for Visakhapatnam Sri Venkateswara temple at cost of Rs 4.6 crores, shortly AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for this work. He said, TTD will resume the issuing of 3000 Sarva Darshan online tokens every day at Tirupati city from Saturday, August 29.

"As well as a few more important decisions were taken by us, one is to implement a solid waste management project by adopting new technology, for this our board member Sudha Narayana Murthi announced Rs 1 crore as donation. In future we will supply organic manure to farmers at a reasonable price which will be generated in solid waste management. The second one is that the board decides to sanction medical expenditure bills to its employees when they will get medical treatment for covid in private hospitals. The third one is that TTD is ready to construct Srivari temples from Jammu Kashmir to Kanyakumary by the support of donors", The Chairman YVS Reddy informed.

Finally, he said the board is examining the proposal to give each cow to each temple in the state by TTD at free of cost. instructed the officials to study this proposal.

In the board meeting MLA and board member CheviReddy Bhaskar Reddy, Sivakumar, EO Anilkumar Singhal, Additional EO DarmaReddy, JEOs Bansanth Kumar and Barghavi were present. Remaining board members attended the board meeting through videoconference.